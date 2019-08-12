Hottest week of the year? Forecasts expect triple-digit heat for Sacramento

Watch these kids beat the heat on a 100+ degree day Kids beat the heat at Tiscornia Park near the confluence of the Sacramento and American rivers on Monday, June 10, 2019. Park officials were warning swimmers and rafters stay off the river until water releases from upstream dams drop to lower levels. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kids beat the heat at Tiscornia Park near the confluence of the Sacramento and American rivers on Monday, June 10, 2019. Park officials were warning swimmers and rafters stay off the river until water releases from upstream dams drop to lower levels.

The weekend may have fooled you into thinking summer heat was winding down. No such luck for Sacramento.

In fact, the most recent National Weather Service forecasts predict it could be the hottest week of the year. The capital could reach 104 degrees by the middle of the week, as temperatures warm up across interior Northern California.

Forecasters predict a high of 98 degrees Monday and about 100 Tuesday in Sacramento. Wednesday could hit 104 degrees and Thursday may peak around 103, before a significant weekend cool-down brings a high of just 94 on Friday, NWS predicts.

That’s right: Sacramento could get three days of triple-digit heat this week. The city has only had six so far all summer – four in June and two in July – according to readings at Sacramento Executive Airport.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A high of 104 would match the hottest day of the year, which came July 28, according to NWS. The record for Wednesday’s date (Aug. 14) is 106 degrees in Sacramento, set in 1967; the record for Aug. 15 is 104, also set in 1967.

In a bit of a rarity, the projected temperatures see Sacramento getting as hot or hotter than the northern Sacramento Valley. Temperatures will be very similar through this week in Redding, where temperatures usually top the capital by a few degrees during hot spells.

The same hot stretch will see South Lake Tahoe heat up to a high of about 86 degrees Wednesday, likely cooling back down to the low 80s or high 70s by the weekend.

Triple digit heat returns to interior #NorCal this week! Cooling possible by the end of the week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/GwRMqMhuKw — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 12, 2019