100-degree weather is sticking around in the Sacramento region – but not for too long

A heat advisory is in place for some Northern California communities as the triple-digit weather continues into this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Cities in the northern Sacramento Valley, such as Redding, Red Bluff and Corning, are under a heat advisory through midnight Tuesday for temperatures expected to reach 105 to 110 degrees, the National Weather Service said Monday.

In the Sacramento area, the triple-digit heat will linger through Tuesday with high temperatures reaching 101 degrees, the forecast shows. Though daytime temperatures will be hot, a heat advisory is not in place for the Sacramento region.

Nonetheless, people are still at risk for heat-related illness, according to the National Weather Service’s HeatRisk map.

While the heat lasts, people are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun, the heat advisory said. People can take extra precautions by rescheduling strenuous outdoor work to mornings or evenings, and wear loose, light clothing.

Air quality registered as moderate over the weekend, but ozone levels are expected to edge into the category of “unhealthy for sensitive groups” Monday through Wednesday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District. A return to moderate ozone levels is expected Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to slide into the mid-90s by Wednesday and remain there through Labor Day weekend, offering a small respite from prolonged 100-degree heat. Nighttime temperatures are expected to be in the 60s, the forecast shows.

Foothill communities such as Auburn and Placerville will see high temperatures in the high 90s through Tuesday and then dip to the low 90s and high 80s by the weekend.

The Lake Tahoe area will remain in the mid- to high 70s throughout the week, hitting a high temperature of 80 degrees on Sunday.