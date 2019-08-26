Warning of potential fires started by lightning issued for El Dorado, Amador counties

The National Weather Service issued a warning that in parts of El Dorado and Amador counties Wednesday, a chance of lightning accompanied by little or no rain could start fires.

The warning, a “fire weather watch,” was issued for Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The region affected by the warning is east of Sacramento, extending south to Yosemite National Park and north to California’s northern border.

If thunderstorms form on Wednesday, lightning with by little to no rainfall could result in fire starts. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Wednesday morning through evening. Remember, always have an emergency plan during fire season in case a fire starts near you. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/GYxpRgG7P6 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 26, 2019

The National Weather Service said if people see smoke, they should call 911, and if they hear thunder or see lightning, they should take shelter indoors.

A red-flag warning was also issued for parts of Shasta and Tehama counties. This type of warning cautions that strong winds accompanied by high temperatures and low humidity could start fires.