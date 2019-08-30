Labor Day weather: Here’s what to expect for the holiday weekend in Northern California

After the triple-digit heat last weekend, the capital region and Northern California is in for a little relief from the summer heat during the Labor Day weekend.

Temperatures in the Sacramento Valley are forecast to be in the mid 90s over the weekend, peaking at 96 degrees on Sunday and remaining in low 90s through Tuesday. Overnight temperatures are forecast to be in the low-60s, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather will be perfect for backyard barbecues and outdoor activities with sunshine forecast all weekend long in Sacramento, with no chance of rain, the forecast shows.

Communities in the foothills with experience temperatures in the low 90s over the weekend, with the highest temperature reaching 92 degrees on Sunday. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 60s at night, according to the National Weather Service.

If you’re planning on heading to Lake Tahoe for the holiday weekend, pack a sweater because nights are expected to get chilly, the forecast shows. Daytime temperatures in the area are forecast to stay in the mid to high 70s and drop into the low 50s at night.

San Francisco will be even cooler for the holiday, with daytime temperatures hanging in the high 60s and low 70s through Tuesday, and nighttime temperatures staying in the high 50s, the forecast shows. The weather is expected to be partly cloudy with sunshine peaking through, and much of it burning off by late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.