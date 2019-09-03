Sacramento had its 3rd-hottest meteorological summer in 140 years. Will it finally cool off?

The Bee staff investigates if an egg can cook in a car The Bee staff investigates over several days if an egg can be cooked in the summers heat of a car at the Sacramento Bee parking lot. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bee staff investigates over several days if an egg can be cooked in the summers heat of a car at the Sacramento Bee parking lot.

The calendar has flipped to September, but Sacramento is still experiencing August heat.

Following a Labor Day high of 98 degrees, the latest National Weather Service forecasts show a slight cool-down on the way. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to hit 96 and 95 degrees, respectively, before temperatures cool to the low 90s or high 80s by the end of the week.

The Delta breeze will help bring nighttime relief, with low temperatures expected in the low- to mid-60s through Friday.

Monday’s mark of 98 degrees was well above the date’s historic average of 90 in the capital city, but nowhere near the all-time record for the date (108 degrees, set Sept. 2, 1955.)

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A hot start to the work week continues tomorrow before temperatures begin to cool slightly. Much of interior #NorCal will see temperatures near normal by the end of the week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/HgntQBKf06 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 3, 2019

Thunderstorms up north

The NWS advises that thunderstorms are possible Tuesday in mountain areas just south of Lake Tahoe, as well as Wednesday in some parts of the northern Sacramento Valley.

If you’ve decided to extend your three-day weekend at Tahoe, high temperatures will linger in the low 80s this week, but isolated rain showers and a roughly 20 percent chance of thunderstorms are possible in South Lake Tahoe from Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon, forecasts show.

A weak weather system is forecast to move inland over the next couple of days bringing a threat of thunderstorms to some northern California mountain areas. If thunderstorms form in your area, practice thunderstorm safety. #cawx pic.twitter.com/F4n5XQdsrb — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 3, 2019

How hot was Sacramento this summer?

Summer doesn’t officially end for a few more weeks, but the “meteorological summer” – June 1 through Aug. 31 – saw an average high temperature of 94.7 degrees for downtown Sacramento, according to an infographic tweeted Monday by the NWS.

That makes 2019 the third hottest meteorological summer observed downtown since 1878, NWS says.

The hottest day of the year came Aug. 15, when downtown reached 107 degrees.

How did the meteorological summer (Jun 1-Aug 31) turn out in terms of high temperatures? While there was no period of extended oppressive heat, continual 90s with occasional 100s sure added up! Downtown Sac saw its 3rd warmest period dating back to 1878! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XWFLcSNYor — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 2, 2019