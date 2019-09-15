Red flag conditions in Northern California pose a high fire risk, Cal Fire says

7 largest fires in California history Two wildfires from 2018 – the Carr Fire and Mendocino Complex – have joined the list of California’s largest recorded fires by acreage. The top seven have scorched over 1.7 million acres, all since 2003. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two wildfires from 2018 – the Carr Fire and Mendocino Complex – have joined the list of California’s largest recorded fires by acreage. The top seven have scorched over 1.7 million acres, all since 2003.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Northern California to last through Monday afternoon, including the area surrounding Lake Tahoe and part of the Sierra Nevada.

Cal Fire warned of a high fire danger in the affected area, which included much of the Golden State’s eastern border and into Nevada and southern Oregon.

The warning indicates an increased risk of wildfires in multiple California counties and several national forests and parks, including Modoc National Forest, Lassen National Forest, Plumas National Forest, Eldorado National Forest and Yosemite National Park.

Cal Fire warned residents in the fire danger zone to use caution outdoors amid strong gusty winds and low humidity.

Gusts in Sacramento are expected to be as high as 25 miles per hour, but in Yosemite they may reach 35 mph and near South Lake Tahoe they may reach 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service suggested that people should avoid yard work, dispose of matches and cigarettes safely, avoid power equipment that may cause sparks and remove any dragging chains or parts from vehicles.