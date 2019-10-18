Sunny and 72: Near-perfect weather in forecast for Sacramento this weekend

A gorgeous weekend is in store for Sacramento, as blips of rain may fall farther north in California.

After a predicted high of 72 degrees Friday and a chilly overnight low near 46, temperatures will peak in the mid- to high-70s Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies, National Weather Service forecasts show.

The start of next week will be a bit warmer in the capital region, with highs close to 83 expected Monday and Tuesday. Extended forecast outlooks show the rest of October should stay “warm and dry” across most of the Sacramento Valley, the NWS said in a tweet.

A weak weather system dropped patches of light rain in the northern Sierra mountains and the northwest coastal range Wednesday evening through Thursday. The damp pattern in those regions, as well as the northern Sacramento Valley near Redding, could continue Friday night through Saturday.

Good morning northern #California! Here's your Friday Forecast. Do you feel the chill in the air? #cawx pic.twitter.com/rJeZRxvDvn — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 18, 2019 The latest outlook for the remainder of October looks to be warm and dry! A stagnant ridge of high pressure will be the culprit which keeps the storm track well to the north. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/18mK9hRqm8 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 17, 2019 A weak weather system will be passing through the PacNW and Norcal tonight and Sat. bringing a threat of light precipitation to parts of the north state mainly mountains north of interstate 80. The northern Sacramento valley will see a chance of rain as well. #cawx pic.twitter.com/1EbzUtFdtC — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 18, 2019

Tahoe might be breezy, chilly

There’s no snow predicted for the mountains, but it’s not quite ideal jet ski weather at Lake Tahoe, either.

South Lake Tahoe will see a slight chance of showers Saturday afternoon, as well as gusts that could range from 20 to 30 mph throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 50s, with lows in the upper 30s, on Saturday and Sunday, NWS forecasts show.

Conditions will be similar at the north side of the lake as well, forecasts indicate.