Weather News
Sunny and 72: Near-perfect weather in forecast for Sacramento this weekend
A gorgeous weekend is in store for Sacramento, as blips of rain may fall farther north in California.
After a predicted high of 72 degrees Friday and a chilly overnight low near 46, temperatures will peak in the mid- to high-70s Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies, National Weather Service forecasts show.
The start of next week will be a bit warmer in the capital region, with highs close to 83 expected Monday and Tuesday. Extended forecast outlooks show the rest of October should stay “warm and dry” across most of the Sacramento Valley, the NWS said in a tweet.
A weak weather system dropped patches of light rain in the northern Sierra mountains and the northwest coastal range Wednesday evening through Thursday. The damp pattern in those regions, as well as the northern Sacramento Valley near Redding, could continue Friday night through Saturday.
Tahoe might be breezy, chilly
There’s no snow predicted for the mountains, but it’s not quite ideal jet ski weather at Lake Tahoe, either.
South Lake Tahoe will see a slight chance of showers Saturday afternoon, as well as gusts that could range from 20 to 30 mph throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 50s, with lows in the upper 30s, on Saturday and Sunday, NWS forecasts show.
Conditions will be similar at the north side of the lake as well, forecasts indicate.
