Northern California heats up to high 80s, perhaps low 90s as wind creates fire concern

A hot spell is expected across Northern California this week, with Sacramento Valley temperatures trending toward the high 80s or low 90s as October winds down.

The National Weather Service predicts “near record” temperatures will run anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year, including in Sacramento, where a high of 85 or 86 degrees is in the forecast each day Monday through Friday.

The average high for this part of October is about 75 degrees near the capital. The most vulnerable daily record is for Tuesday’s date, Oct. 22, which reached a record maximum of 88 degrees in 1961.

Overnight lows will be less chilly than last week as well, expected to stay in the mid-50s, according to NWS forecasts.

Temperatures will reach the high 80s farther north in the Valley, including in Redding and Chico, and could touch 90 by about Thursday.

Warm, dry and windy conditions have prompted wildfire weather concerns across Northern California, though no advisories or red flag warnings have been issued by the NWS Sacramento office as of Monday morning.

Wind gusts up to 20 mph in Sacramento and as high as 35 mph in the northern Sacramento Valley are anticipated starting Wednesday and lasting into Thursday.

The wind outlook has already led Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to warn customers that it could initiate yet another planned blackout later this week that is projected to impact portions of 17 Northern and Central California counties.

We are going to see hot weather across #NorCal this week. Near record highs are expected by mid-week running 10-20° above normal. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XikK1L6u6m — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 21, 2019 Gusty northerly winds will develop across portions of interior #NorCal this afternoon, and will return Wednesday into Thursday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/3KJ5KKbDG2 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 21, 2019 With warm and dry weather forecast this week, remember to check your vehicle for anything dragging on the road that could cause sparks. Also, check out this graphic with a few more tips for your vehicle to help prevent wildfires. #cawx pic.twitter.com/uc4frrDduW — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 21, 2019

The utility earlier this month cut power to more than 730,000 customers in 35 counties, representing by far the largest “public safety power shutoff” implemented by PG&E, which began the program last October in an effort to minimize wildfire danger. PG&E has not yet estimated how many customers would be affected in a possible blackout later this week.