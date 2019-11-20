As heavy winds sweep across Northern California, Sierra gets light snowfall

Strong winds have started to blow Wednesday morning throughout Northern California, with the gusts expected to peak in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS Sacramento office said in a tweet that gusts between 40 and 50 mph have already been observed Wednesday morning in the west part of the Sacramento Valley.

Forecasters also say gusts near 50 mph could hit the north half of the Sacramento Valley, including near Redding and Chico, while Sacramento could have gusts approaching 35 mph. Winds that fast can potentially topple branches or small trees, knock down power poles, create some driving difficulties and blow around leaves and other loose objects.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has announced it is shutting off power to about 150,000 customers in parts of 18 counties in phases, starting about 7 a.m. Wednesday, as the significant winds will boost the threat of wildfires amid dry conditions across much of interior Northern California.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The NWS has a wind advisory in place until 10 p.m. for the Sacramento Valley, and red flag warnings in place through 7 a.m. Thursday for the Sierra Nevada foothills, the North Coast, the East Bay area and the northern Sacramento Valley.

A map created late Tuesday night by the NWS Storm Prediction Center shows “critical” fire weather conditions covering most of the valley and parts of the North Bay, including the Napa and Fairfield areas.

Meanwhile, Sierra gets snow

As Californians brace for fire danger and power outages, and as much of the valley has gone months without significant rainfall, light snow has started to fall in some parts of the central Sierra. Caltrans cameras have already captured snow sticking to the ground on Interstate 80 near Castle Peak.

According to the NWS, some light snow showers started Tuesday evening and are expected to continue through Wednesday night in parts of the Sierra, mostly south of I-80.

Up to two inches could fall near the Echo and Carson passes, with as much as six inches possible near Ebbetts Pass in Alpine County. Snow could fall as low as 5,000 feet.

Snow should stop by about Thursday morning, forecasts say.

Caltrans webcam shows wet snow now falling at Castle Peak. Expect slippery conditions and use caution if driving over Sierra passes today! For current info, go to https://t.co/if6ShjbdtN #CAwx @CaltransDist3 pic.twitter.com/MscmTqjnON — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 20, 2019 Here comes the #snow! Showers and isolated thunder this afternoon will become more steady overnight into Wednesday for areas near and south of Highway 50. Be prepared for winter driving conditions in the #Sierra and Carson Range. #winterstorm #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/u1xm8MJjMC — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) November 19, 2019

Did it rain Tuesday night near Sacramento?

Yes, in a few, scattered places.

A handful of isolated thunderstorms passed through the region and dropped a few minutes of moderate rain in several areas, including Lincoln and Rancho Cordova, between 10 and 11 p.m.

Heavier rain showers with possible thunder are dropping southwest from the Sierra foothills toward Wheatland and Lincoln. Motorists on Highway 65 may be impacted by brief heavy rains and small hail! #cawx pic.twitter.com/EethocmTip — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 20, 2019

The weather service’s main measuring station at Sacramento Executive Airport, though, received no measurable precipitation Tuesday.

No rain is in Wednesday’s forecast for the Sacramento area, with highs near 69 degrees expected. The capital region will stay sunny and in the mid-60s all week, with overnight lows dropping to the low 40s or high 30s, according to the NWS.