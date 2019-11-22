Weather forecasters say conditions could hinder holiday travel plans for drivers

Weather forecasts for Thanksgiving week portend the first widespread winter storm of the season, which will likely impact holiday travel plans in the Sacramento Valley and Sierra Nevada, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say weather conditions may create rain beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Friday, while mountain passes are likely to experience gusty winds and snow.

The system is carrying sufficient moisture to bring moderate to locally heavy precipitation and, with the cold air aloft, may generate isolated thunderstorms in Southern California.

“This storm will hit the entire state of California, even Death Valley,” former Jet Propulsion Laboratory climatologist Bill Patzert told the Los Angeles Times on Friday.

The weather service on Friday issued a winter weather watch for Tuesday through Friday for areas above 3,000 feet including Burney Basin, eastern Shasta County, Motherlode, the northeast foothills, the west slope of northern Sierra Nevada, western Plumas County and Lassen Park.

Forecasters say Monday could see breezy north winds from Alaska touching down in the Central Valley, with gusts that may reach 20 to 30 miles per hour. According to the weather service, the Siskiyou Pass and Donner Summit are expected to see major impacts.

Forecasters expect these conditions to slow holiday travel plans for those on roadways and in the sky, with reduced visibility, slick snow-covered roads, chain controls, possible road closures, and downed trees and power outages.

This could prove particularly worrisome for motorists heading down Interstate 5 or Highway 99 to Los Angeles and beyond.

Since the Tejon Pass is 4,160 feet, the forecasts spell trouble for the Tehachapi mountains. Snow accumulations could force roadway closures over the Grapevine by Wednesday afternoon, and all travel to and from Southern California could be disrupted, the National Weather Service said.

“Californians are going to be slammed with a sloppy, slippery and snowy Thanksgiving,” said Patzert. “Here comes the rain and snow we’ve all been waiting for.”

The weather service suggests carrying chains and an emergency kit. Drivers may also check road conditions at dot.ca.gov or by calling 800-427-7623.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the weather system expected to come through next week greatly impacting holiday travel. Several feet of snow will be possible with this storm and hazardous travel is anticipated. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Xj7pOOgDnM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 23, 2019