Tahoe area will experience unusually cold temperatures and extremely low humidity

The Lake Tahoe area will see unseasonably cold weather Monday, with single-digit temperatures reaching Truckee in the early morning. The region on Sunday began to experience slightly cooler weather, but the wind is expected kick in overnight and drop temperatures.

The cold front is traveling in from Canada and caused record low temperatures in Montana on Sunday morning. While the front brought snow to Montana and Washington, the Sierra will stay dry. Jim Wallman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Reno Weather Forecast Office, said the cold will not bring snow and the region will experience extremely low humidity.

If you haven't prepared for the cold temps coming, NOW is the time!



Hard Freeze expected through the whole region by Monday morning, even in the warmer city centers. #brrrr pic.twitter.com/EoVTR0bFbf — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) October 24, 2020

“All we’re seeing is some clouds hanging and a couple of flakes on ridges,” Wallman said.

The temperatures, far more similar to those typical for December and mid-winter, are forecast to reach around 10 degrees in Truckee on Monday morning, though it will feel like subzero temperatures with the windchill. In South Lake Tahoe, the weather will fall below 20 degrees, with wind chill causing single-digit temperatures, with similar conditions in Reno and Tahoe City.

Brrr. Current temps as of 9 am.



And it's going to be MUCH COLDER tomorrow and Tuesday morning. So be prepared, because it's going to feel like December the next few mornings. #Winteriscoming pic.twitter.com/IVKFKliuhc — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) October 25, 2020

Strong gusts across the region will reach 40 to 50 mph, while wind on the Sierra Crest could experience speeds of 75 to 100 mph. The significant wind event is being experienced all over Northern California. With extreme gusts and low humidity, much of the region is experiencing red flag warnings for potential fire weather.

The Sacramento region will experience similarly gusty and dry conditions, but temperatures will be far warmer, with a forecast with high of 75 degrees for Monday. The potentially dangerous conditions for the spread of wildfire have triggered red flag warnings as Cal Fire prepares for any new fires.

A lake wind advisory has also been issued for Lake Tahoe, where the 40 to 50 mph gusts will cause waves ranging from 2 to 5 feet in height.

Wallman said that the high temperatures and dry conditions brought in by the cold front are unusual for late October, with similar weather events only occurring once every 10 or 20 years.

The meteorologist advised residents to prepare for the cold and stay as warm as possible. He also advised people in the area to check on vulnerable populations, ensure heat is working and bring pets inside.