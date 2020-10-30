Sacramento Bee Logo
Warm, not-scary weather expected in Sacramento for Halloween and beyond

The weather in Northern California will be far from spooky this Halloween.

State health officials have “strongly discouraged” but not outright banned trick-or-treating in California this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But for those choosing to do so anyway, or to otherwise celebrate the holiday in an outdoor setting, very pleasant conditions this weekend in Sacramento will be cooperative.

The capital will be close to 10 degrees hotter than usual for this time of year. Halloween on Saturday is expected to reach a high of 79 degrees, followed by 81 degrees Sunday, with sunny skies and little wind each day in the capital region, according to the latest National Weather Service forecasts.

Nighttime lows will be cold, though, down into the upper 40s. Your scarecrow may need a jacket.

The forecast will be similar through at least next Thursday, with highs from the upper 70s to low 80s across the Sacramento Valley, and in the high 60s or low 70s near Tahoe, in the foothills and in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Those temperatures range from 5 to 15 degrees above normal for Northern California. Sacramento’s average high for Halloween is 71 degrees, and the historical normal drops into the 60s during the first week of November.

Don’t forget to change the clock

Sunday marks the end of Daylight Saving Time, meaning it’ll soon get darker and colder an hour earlier into evenings.

But you’ll also gain an extra hour to sleep off all that candy.

Nov. 1 is the earliest possible end date for Daylight Saving Time, which for most of the U.S. lasts from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November.

