Sierra Nevada sees first snow of the season. Expect a cold snap in the Sacramento Valley

Cold weather is headed toward Northern California, with forecasters warning of severe weather in the Sierra Nevada as the first snow of the season touches down on the peaks, and frosty temperatures in the Sacramento Valley.

The first intimations of winter come with two advisories from the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office: a freeze warning for much of the Valley and a winter storm warning for the Sierra Nevada.

NWS meteorologists predict that 2 to 7 inches of snow could accumulate at higher elevations. Snow may be seen at elevations as low as 2500 feet, making for hazardous driving conditions along mountain passes on Interstate 80 and Highway 50.

“A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities,” forecasters wrote. “Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

As of 8:45 a.m., Caltrans traffic cameras showed that snow had already covered the roadway of I-80 at Kingvale and Donner Summit. Highway 50 at Twin Bridges was also covered in snow. Snowfall and scattered showers will continue through Sunday afternoon, according to the NWS. Communities in the foothills may also see thunderstorms.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Meanwhile, in the Valley, overnight temperatures are predicted to reach sub-freezing levels. Most of Sacramento County, plus southern Placer County and western El Dorado County, to include Roseville and Placerville.

The coldest lows in the valley Sunday night and into Monday morning could range between 28 and 32 degrees.

“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” NWS forecasters wrote. “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.”

By midweek, temperatures should normalize, with cool and dry weather predicted in the region. But near the end of the week and into next weekend, more storms could develop.