Light rain, patchy fog coming to Sacramento in spurts. Here’s what to expect

It’s unlikely to be a downpour, but showers will hit Northern California off and on Friday and early next week, with a mostly dry weekend in between. Light snow will also fall in the mountains.

In Sacramento, showers expected to start midday Friday were predicted to drop less than a quarter-inch by the end of the night, according to the latest National Weather Service forecasts. Breezy winds are also expected throughout the Sacramento Valley.

Forecasters anticipate patchy fog Saturday morning in Sacramento, then mostly sunny skies and a chilly high of 61 degrees. Sunday and Monday will also be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

A chance of rain will then return Monday night, continuing into Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s no estimate for precipitation amounts yet for those three days, but NWS expects it to be a stronger and more sustained system than this week’s showers.

It’s been colder than normal in the capital region. Friday’s expected high of just 54 degrees would be 11 degrees below average for mid-November. The weather station at Sacramento Executive Airport twice this week set daily records for morning low temperatures: Monday dipped to 32 degrees and Tuesday reached 31, breaking a mark set in 1942.

This weekend’s highs, back up into the 60s, will be close to normal across the valley. Overnight lows aren’t expected to be near freezing; they’ll be in the 40s.

Light snow will fall at pass levels and higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada range from Friday evening through Saturday, according to the NWS Reno office. The storm “will bring gusty to very strong winds with a quick shot of mountain snow and light valley rain,” the Reno office wrote. It’ll be enough to impact mountain travel.

Radar update: showers are making their way across #Norcal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/2PDBidAHoM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 13, 2020 Starting tomorrow, showers chances will bring us some more much needed precip! Here is a look at how much to expect. Keep in mind, some valley locations will remain dry, as these showers are forecast to be scattered #CAwx pic.twitter.com/xDwjkLaPg0 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 12, 2020 Quiet weather today before a fast moving storm moves through the region Friday into Saturday. It will bring gusty to very strong winds with a quick shot of mountain snow and light valley rain.

To read more specifics about the winds click here: https://t.co/18TODfQ93V#NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/dYZzGRwcSO — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) November 12, 2020

