Dry, mild weather for Northern California on Thanksgiving. Sacramento could get windy

Northern California will be dry and sunny with seasonably normal temperatures the rest of this week through the weekend, with breezy winds possible on Thanksgiving.

Forecast highs for Sacramento and the rest of the valley will hover near the low 60s all week, with overnight lows that could dip below 40, according to the National Weather Service. Fog and frost are possible in the mornings.

Gusts up to 24 mph could develop near Sacramento on Thursday, the NWS says. Locally breezy winds are possible elsewhere in the valley and foothills.

Light snow in the Sierra Nevada range expected for Wednesday evening was predicted to have minimal accumulation, but could lead to slippery roads and mountain travel delays Thanksgiving morning.

The high at South Lake Tahoe, forecast for 31 degrees on Thanksgiving, will warm up as the weekend comes, reaching 38 by Friday and 45 by Saturday, according to the NWS.

The NWS Reno office tweeted Monday that aside from a “skiff of snow” possible around the start of Thanksgiving, minimal precipitation and no major winter storms are expected through early December.

Dry weather, with seasonably mild temperatures, is expected across interior #NorCal today. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Q6k6AshCbz — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 23, 2020 Increased breezes with a side of a skiff of snow Wednesday into Thursday. Otherwise we're looking at a pretty quiet weather pattern with no major storms in the forecast through early December. pic.twitter.com/6GOSlzRB73 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) November 23, 2020