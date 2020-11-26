Holiday weather forecast: Wind advisory issued for Thanksgiving Day in Sacramento area

A wind advisory will be in effect on Thanksgiving Day in the Sacramento area, ushering in the holiday season with a bout of chilly gusts.

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office issued the advisory for 10 a.m. and it will last until 5 p.m., citing wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

Nearly all of Yolo and Solano counties will be included in the advisory, and the very western edge of Sacramento County, plus its Delta territory, will be affected as well.

NWS forecasters warn that holiday decorations should be secured beforehand to avoid being knocked down, and to watch out for small tree limbs, which may fall.

Thanksgiving Day is expected to be chilly, but not cold. Thursday’s high is predicted to reach 63 degrees Fahrenheit in Sacramento, up slightly from the average for this time of year, which, according to the weather service, is 59 degrees.

This weekend will also be pleasantly cool. The Sacramento Valley will see highs in the 60s, while Foothills communities will see highs ranging between 54 degrees and 62 degrees. The Sierra Nevada will be much colder in the coming days, with highs in the 40s or 50s.

Gusty winds will continue through Friday, and decrease in intensity before the weekend. Monday may bring a chance of rain showers over the mountains, but the holiday weekend should remain clear.