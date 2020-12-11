Cool, wet weekend coming to Northern California following record warm day in Sacramento

Temperatures will drop and showers are possible this weekend in Sacramento, days after the city smashed a heat record.

The capital city on Tuesday recorded a high of 74 degrees at the Sacramento Executive Airport station, according to the National Weather Service.

Not only did that exceed the previous record for that date, set last year, by 7 degrees, but NWS records show it as the hottest December day ever recorded at the Sacramento station. The weather service’s records span go back to 1941.

Downtown Sacramento’s weather gauge also recorded a record 72 degrees, four degrees warmer than the 1979 high temperature for Dec. 7.

Northern California weather will be more seasonably normal this weekend. High temperatures are forecast for the mid-to-high 50s Friday through Monday in Sacramento, with roughly a 50-50 chance of showers Friday night and Saturday, with light precipitation slightly more likely on Sunday. Overnight lows will dip to around 45 degrees.

Light snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada mountains, with about 2 inches possible at pass level Friday evening and between 3 to 6 inches possible in the central and northern Sierra on Sunday.

Temperatures in the Sacramento Valley will range from the 50s to low 60s, with the foothills slightly cooler from the upper 40s to mid-50s. Highs near South Lake Tahoe will be around 40 degrees.

Quiet weather is going to continue for today and tomorrow but rain and snow will be returning to the area Friday night into the weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/8x9DDmXlv8 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 10, 2020 Rain is finally in the forecast for this weekend! Prepare now by clearing leaves and debris from storm drains and making sure your vehicle is ready for the wet weather. Maybe find that umbrella you put somewhere a month ago ️. Stay up to date with the latest forecast. #cawx pic.twitter.com/6JcozDASEq — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 10, 2020