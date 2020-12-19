Dry, temperate weather conditions to persist in Sacramento region through Christmas

The holiday season will not bring a winter wonderland this year, instead bringing dry and temperate conditions in the coming week while drought-like conditions persist in the Sacramento region and through much of California.

In Sacramento, temperatures during the day will reach highs in the mid-50s throughout the weekend and upcoming week. Overnight, chilly lows could drop to near-freezing, which could cause early morning frost and fog. On Saturday morning, dense fog created low visibility conditions across the valley.

Idamis Del Valle, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said that the region will stay dry, as precipitation is not expected. In the Sierra, there could be a light dusting of snow on Monday night into Tuesday, but it won’t affect snowfall totals.

Possible precipitation could come at the very end of the next week, but forecasters are unsure if the weather system will change by that time. By around 10 p.m. on Christmas, there’s a 20% chance of rain.

“We may have a system moving into the region, but that’s too far out and right now they are tiny differences. A lot can change: the precipitation coverage and the progression of the storm, as well,” Del Valle said.

Sacramento’s rainfall totals since Oct. 1 have only reached 2.23 inches, falling to only 42% of the normal rain levels of the year so far. This year’s dry conditions could be related to the La Niña year, which typically favors dry conditions, but have created concerns with drought-like conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor released a map Thursday that showed parts of Sacramento, Yolo, Yuba, Sutter and Solano counties all experiencing extreme drought conditions. Meanwhile, the rest of the greater Sacramento region fell under severe drought conditions.

In the Northern Sierra, snowfall is only 52% of its average total, while the Central Sierra has hit 63 percent of the normal snowfall total. The first state snowpack measurement at Phillips Station is set for Dec. 30.

Ski resorts in the Tahoe area have opened and are operating with COVID-19 restrictions, despite the low levels of snowfall. Squaw Valley Ski Resort reported 37 inches at the base and 62 inches at the summit, while nearby Alpine Meadows reported 39 inches at the base and 63 inches at the summit. Sierra at Tahoe reported 46 inches of snow at the base and 66 inches at the summit, while Boreal reported 30 inches and 56 inches.