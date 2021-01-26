Updates: Menacing ‘atmospheric river’ storm hits Sacramento region, Northern California

A menacing and massive winter storm, fueled by an “atmospheric river” from the north Pacific Ocean, has reached the Sacramento region on Tuesday night.

The extreme storm is bringing heavy winds, near-freezing rain and dangerous driving conditions to the Valley floor; even at low elevations, snow is falling in several low elevations in Northern California.

Here’s the latest:

Tree falls on vehicle in fire-scarred Paradise

One person was injured after a large fire-damaged oak tree fell onto a vehicle at Butte Creek Canyon Road and Centerville Road, west of Paradise in Butte County, according to storm spotters for the National Weather Service.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. and the driver was taken to an area hospital. Winds at the time were gusting around 45 mph at the time, the weather service said.

Power outages reported across Sacramento region, SMUD says

The storm, as advertised, has made its presence felt across the capital region Tuesday evening. Around 7:30 p.m., about 20,000 customers of the Sacramento Municipal Utility District were without power, mostly due to power lines being knocked down by tree branches and the wind. By 8 p.m., that number grew to 30,000.

According to SMUD’s outage page, about 15,000 homes and businesses in Carmicahel and parts of Arden Arcade were offline. Further north, 3,000 customers in North Highlands were out as winds at McClellan Airfield gusted to more than 50 mph. About 2,700 customers in south Sacramento neighborhoods like Lemon Hill and Florin were in the dark. Other areas affected: Carmichael (1,200 customers), Citrus Heights (1,140), Land Park (700), Orangevale (430), East Sacramento (322). A handful of residents in North Sacramento and the Pocket/Greenhaven neighborhoods were also without power.

“We’re experiencing scattered power outages due to the rainy, windy weather,” SMUD said in a social media update. “Our crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power to about 20,000 customers.”

A power line had come across Lemon Hill Avenue, according to the Sacramento Police Department, and officers planned to close the road. No further details were available.

The outages triggered multiple intersections to be without signals, according to the California Highway Patrol. Motorists are reminded that intersections without working signals are treated as four-way stops.

Customers of Pacific Gas & Electric weren’t faring much better. Just before 8 p.m., more than 34,000 customers across 29 counties had lost electricity due to wind-related issues, according to PG&E statistics provided to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Areas affected included portions of Humboldt and Mendocino in the far northwest of the state, as well as Butte, Contra Costa and San Joaquin counties.

Interstate 5 closes just north of Redding

The major north-south artery was closed Tuesday evening by highway officials due to blinding snow and multiple spinouts. Northbound lanes are closed 10 miles north of Redding and southbound traffic is halted at the junction with Highway 3 in Yreka.

I-5 at the Grapevine, on the southern end of the Valley near Bakersfield, was closed Tuesday morning due to icy conditions.

Road conditions across Northern California are expected to be treacherous throughout the night. If rain and snow aren’t a factor where motorists want to go, high winds will be, according to Caltrans.

Chain conditions began going up on the Sierra passes to the east of Sacramento, including Interstate 80 over Donner Summit. At 8 p.m., California Highway Patrol’s Truckee office tweeted: “Here we go!” They said tractor-trailers are at maximum restrictions and vehicles restrictions were in place in both directions.”

The latest conditions can be found on Caltrans’ QuickMap App and website.

Before the storm, Caltrans’ District 3 minced few words when urging motorists not to travel: “We cannot stress this enough — if you have not arrived to your destination before sunset tonight, travel to the Sierra is not advised. Heavy snow is on tap and whiteout conditions are expected.”

And if you’re not already in the Sierra, you should stay home until Friday. This storm is not to be trifled with pic.twitter.com/PondzNwliQ — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 27, 2021

This story will be updated with the latest developments through Tuesday night; check back with sacbee.com and send us what you’re seeing by tweeting @sacbee_news.