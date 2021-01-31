More rain ahead for Sacramento as another winter storm passes over Northern California

Having just recovered from a severe storm over Northern California that ripped trees out of the earth, the region is preparing for more inclement weather, although likely not as destructive.

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office predicts the system will move into Northern California on Monday and last through Wednesday morning.

Describing the upcoming system as “not nearly the magnitude as the last storm” — which brought 60 mile-per-hour gusts to Sacramento — meteorologists say the Valley can expect moderate rainfall and substantial snow at high elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

Between Monday and Wednesday, Sacramento, Stockton and South Lake Tahoe may see up to an inch of rain, while Redding, Chico and Grass Valley could see two inches. Wind gusts are predicted to reach 20 to 30 mph in the Valley, but in the mountains, they could hit 50 mph.

High elevations of the Sierra Nevada could see more than a foot of snow in that same time span. Donner Pass and Carson Pass may receive up to 18 inches of snow and Echo Summit may get eight inches of snow. Ebbetts Pass could see between eight inches and a foot of snow.

“Snow levels with this system are forecast to remain relatively high, with the majority of snow accumulations being above 5,500 to 6,000 feet,” NWS officials wrote in a winter storm watch issued Sunday. “A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.”

While those snowfall predictions are a far cry from the several feet experienced in the Sierra Nevada during the last storm — with more than six feet reported at high elevations — weather officials are still warning of potentially hazardous conditions over mountain highways.

Precipitation is expected to be more heavy Tuesday, and the storm will likely break to a clear sky Wednesday.

“Dry weather should return by Thursday and continue through the weekend with periods of increased north to east winds,” NWS meteorologists wrote in a Sunday forecast discussion.