Two storms heading to Northern California later this week. How hard will it rain?

Moderate rain is expected for the capital region later this week, along with some snow in the mountains, in the first of two storms approaching Northern California.

The National Weather Service says “light to moderate” rain will fall in the valley Thursday into Friday morning. Up to about a half-inch could fall near Sacramento.

Winds will remain mild, so it won’t be a repeat of last month’s extreme winter storm, which came from an atmospheric river system.

Snow will fall around elevations of 5,000 to 6,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada range, with 6 to 8 inches possible for most of pass level.

After that, “a second storm will take aim on the region over the weekend,” the NWS Sacramento office tweeted Tuesday.

“The strength and track of the weekend storm remains widely variable from a solid if not major storm to something fairly weak” in the mountains, the NWS Reno office wrote in a weather bulletin Tuesday afternoon.

Rain amounts in the valley are also not settled, but forecasts show Sacramento with a chance of showers late Friday night and on Saturday.

After a forecast high of 65 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday through Saturday will range from the mid-50s to low 60s in Sacramento. Overnight lows will hover near 45 degrees.

