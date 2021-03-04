Off-and-on rain, snow coming to Northern California this weekend. When will it start?

Wet weather is returning to Northern California, with rain and snow showers expected for part of the weekend and early next week.

National Weather Service forecasts show light rain for the Sacramento Valley late Friday into early Saturday morning, followed by a sunny Saturday afternoon. Sacramento likely will not get more than a quarter-inch total Friday and Saturday, NWS predicts.

Showers may return by Sunday night, and rain is expected Monday and Tuesday, though amounts for early next week remain unsettled.

High temperatures in Sacramento will range from the 60s Friday through Sunday to a forecast high of 58 degrees on Monday.

The NWS also forecasts breezy conditions — around 15 mph near the capital but ranging from 25 mph to 30 mph farther north in the valley — Friday and early Saturday.

Meanwhile in the mountains, most of the Sierra Nevada range is expected to get a few inches of snow Friday night and early Saturday, with 4 to 8 inches possible at pass level, according to the NWS.

The NWS Reno office in a tweet described it as a “quick storm” that will impact mountain travel.

After snow showers Friday and Saturday, South Lake Tahoe is expected to be sunny with a high of 46 degrees Sunday. A slight chance of snow will then return Sunday night or early Monday, forecasts show.