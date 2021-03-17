Here’s the timing for this week’s rain, winter snowstorm hitting Northern California

Rain and mountain snow are on their way to Northern California this Thursday and Friday but should clear out in time for a sunny weekend.

National Weather Service forecasts show Sacramento could get up to half an inch during the day Thursday and another quarter-inch that night. A slight chance of showers will linger Friday in the capital area, gone by Friday night.

Winds are forecast to remain calm. Temperatures will increase from the high 50s on Thursday to the low 60s Friday and Saturday in Sacramento, with a high of 67 degrees possible Sunday.

The NWS has also issued a winter storm watch for stretches of the Sierra Nevada mountains and parts of the foothills, in effect Thursday morning through the end of Friday.

Forecasters predict 6 inches to a foot of snow could fall at elevations above 5,000 feet in the northern Sierra range and above 4,500 feet in western Plumas and Lassen counties. Chain controls and mountain travel delays are likely.

Gusts could exceed 50 mph near mountain peaks, NWS forecasts warn.

South Lake Tahoe will see chances of snow and rain Thursday and Friday, but forecasters predict sunny skies and highs around 40 degrees by the weekend.