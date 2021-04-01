Sacramento starts April with highs in mid-80s, expected to cool by Easter weekend

No joke: Temperatures in the Sacramento area will soar well into the 80s Thursday, much warmer than normal for the start of April.

The latest National Weather Service forecasts show a predicted high of 86 degrees Thursday afternoon, followed by 82 Friday. Downtown reached 84 degrees Wednesday.

The normal temperature for April 1 is just 69 degrees, though the all-time record is 90, set in 1966.

The heat won’t last too long. Highs in Sacramento are forecast to decline to 75 degrees by Saturday and 73 by Easter. A chance of showers will arrive by Sunday evening or Monday morning, and highs will likely dip back down to the more seasonally normal upper 60s by early next week, NWS forecasts show.

In a rare occurrence, it was predicted to be hotter Thursday in Sacramento than any other major Northern California city, according to NWS forecasts early Thursday morning. Usually, it’s a few degrees hotter in the northern Sacramento Valley than near the capital.

A warm day across NorCal with near record temperatures! #cawx pic.twitter.com/0npvaBtdxz — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 1, 2021

It’ll be a warm weekend in the Tahoe area. South Lake Tahoe highs are forecast to hover around 60 degrees Thursday through Easter Sunday.

A slight chance of rain or snow showers may reach the mountains by Monday, forecasts show.