Warm weather expected all week in Sacramento after record-setting Sunday

Northern California’s warm spell is continuing this week, after Sunday cracked 90 degrees and set a record in Sacramento.

The National Weather Service says its station at Sacramento Executive Airport reached 91 degrees Sunday, breaking the previous record of 89 for the day’s date, which was set in 1954.

Sunday marked the city’s hottest day of 2021 so far, a full 18 degrees above its average reading of 73 degrees at this point in April. The NWS says Sacramento’s first 90-degree day comes, on average, around May 10.

NWS forecasts show a high of 89 degrees expected Monday near the capital, followed by highs in the low-to-mid 80s through Friday. Temperatures may fall to the mid-70s by Saturday.

Weather authorities reminded in social media posts that rivers, lakes and other waterways continue to run cold and fast this early in the year due to Sierra Nevada snowmelt. The water often doesn’t reach safe temperatures for swimming until July or August in Northern California.

The NWS urges those spending time on the water to always wear a life jacket.

Unseasonably hot weather will continue today across interior #NorCal. Highs today will be similar to Sunday's, though likely shy of daily records for most areas. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/QFPMcGOc7P — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 19, 2021 Have outdoor plans today? With the first 90s in the forecast for the Valley, it's a good time to remember to practice heat safety. Our bodies aren't quite used to these temperatures yet! Stay hydrated, wear sun protection, & find shade or AC to cool off when possible. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/iQBN28tbQE — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 18, 2021