Rain, snow and funnel clouds: Northern California is in for a stormy Sunday

Northern California will experience stormy weather conditions through Monday, according to the National Weather Service, bringing potentially hazardous conditions over the Sierra Nevada.

The weather service’s Sacramento office issued a winter storm warning to last through 11 a.m. Monday amid significant snowfall in the mountains.

By that time, more than a foot of snow may be seen at high elevations. Lassen Peak is expected to receive as much as 18 inches of snow, while Donner Pass on Interstate 80 could see a full foot and Echo Summit on Highway 50 could see half a foot.

Further north, snowfall is predicted to be much lighter. Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta might see just an inch or two of snow. But in the Sierra Nevada, NWS forecasters warn that travel delays are likely due to near white-out conditions. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, drivers on I-80 were required to carry chains to get over the mountains.

In the Valley, the storm should also bring some much-needed rain — but not much. Forecasters say Sacramento could see up to a quarter inch of rain, Chico could see half an inch and Grass Valley could see an inch.

Thunderstorms are possible today with best chances in the N. Sacramento Valley. Storms may bring locally heavy rain, small hail, & a chance of an isolated tornado or funnel clouds.



Know what to do if a storm forms near you! Visit https://t.co/WyQRlDcGGS for safety tips. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/cGvZnqkDrJ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 25, 2021

Thunderstorms may develop Sunday afternoon and into the evening, accompanied by a chance of small hailstones and even funnel clouds or weak tornadoes. Parts of Yolo, Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties are expected to see the strongest thunderstorms. Wind gusts in the Valley could reach 30 miles per hour.

The NWS says that the storm should start to calm by late Sunday evening. After the storm passes, warm and dry weather is expected to return to Northern California.