Wind, low humidity prompt fire weather watch for Sacramento and Northern San Joaquin valleys

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a fire weather watch alert for the region starting Sunday through Tuesday evening as gusty wind combines with dry weather to create the potential for a rapidly growing wildfire.

The potentially dangerous weather conditions are expected to develop Sunday afternoon over the Sacramento Valley, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and portions of the Delta and lower foothills, according to the weather service. The strongest wind was expected along the west side of the Sacramento Valley, and the wind speed is expected to decrease Tuesday evening. Relative humidities were expected in the single digits, forecasters said.

Yolo County and western Placer County were listed as affected areas in the alert, along with Yuba, Sutter, Yuba, Glenn, Colusa, Butte, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

Afternoon humidity levels were expected to drop into the teens and even single digits locally, along with poor humidity recoveries overnight. The weather service expects to see breezy north to east 15 to 20 mph wind Sunday and Monday with valley wind gusts up to 25 to 40 mph.

“These factors along with unseasonably dry fuels will bring the potential for critical fire weather mid-day Sunday into Tuesday afternoon,” according to the weather service alert issued Friday afternoon.

A fire weather watch alert means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur and advises residents to watch for upcoming forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Officials at the weather service urged residents to avoid creating outdoor sparks and practice fire weather safety.

On Thursday afternoon, a wildfire prompted a mandatory evacuation order for parts of Calaveras County were later downgraded to a warning, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Services said. The Campo Fire, which started near Buckboard Lane and Campo Seco Road in Valley Springs, had burned about 160 acres and was 15% contained, Cal Fire announced Friday morning.

