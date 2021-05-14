No fire weather warning, but thunderstorms possible in Northern California this weekend

Mild temperatures and mostly calm winds are in the forecast for Northern California this weekend, along with a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the northern Sacramento Valley through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s expected high of 84 degrees in Sacramento will dip to about 81 by Saturday and should stay in the low 80s Sunday and Monday, according to the latest NWS forecasts. Winds were predicted to gust up to about 18 mph Friday night in the capital region, but will likely be minimal Saturday and Sunday.

It’s a sharp contrast from the previous weekend, when weather officials issued a red flag warning across the entire Sacramento Valley due to gusts reaching up to 40 mph combining with critically dry conditions and high temperatures in the 90s. That fire weather warning ended up extending through this past Tuesday; there were no major fire starts reported, but several relatively small incidents did spark.

The NWS hasn’t issued a fire weather watch or red flag warning for this weekend due to calm winds, but the NWS Sacramento office does advise that thunderstorms are possible Friday through Sunday across the northern valley, the Sierra Nevada range and the foothills just east of Sacramento.

NWS in a forecast message warned that thunderstorms can bring “possible fire starts” due to lightning strikes and locally gusty winds.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday expanded his drought emergency declaration to 41 total counties, including the entire Sacramento region, following a very dry winter and spring.

A loop of a high resolution model forecast of showers/thunderstorms this afternoon and evening over Norcal. #sacwx pic.twitter.com/PqZ3zZF4mD — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 14, 2021 Here is a look at high temperatures the next few days. Thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow through Monday. Best chances will be on Saturday. Remember, if thunder roars go indoors! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/hmFL9ntt1n — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 14, 2021