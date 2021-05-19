Wind, snow, thunder: Mixed bag of weather to hit Northern California later this week

Forecasters warn that thunderstorms, breezy wind and Sierra snow are all anticipated through at least Thursday as weather systems pass through Northern California.

The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday for the northern Sierra range and northeast corner of the state, including Lassen Park.

Forecasts call for 2 to 4 inches of snow at elevations above 5,000 feet, with up to half a foot possible at higher peaks, while lighter amounts could fall from 3,500 to 5,000 feet.

The NWS Sacramento office also says afternoon thunderstorms are possible, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, northeast of Sacramento in the foothills and mountains.

Even absent thunderstorms, winds may gust up to about 30 mph across parts of the Sacramento Valley and foothills to the east on Thursday, NWS forecasts show. Near Sacramento, gusts are expected to top out about 25 mph Thursday and Friday.

No red flag or fire weather warnings have been issued as of midday Wednesday, but the weather agency urged the public to avoid any outdoor equipment that might create a spark.

Mild temperatures, with highs in the mid-70s and lows around 50 degrees, will continue Thursday and Friday before warming up late in the weekend near the capital region. Sacramento is predicted to warm to a high of 79 degrees Saturday and 84 by Sunday.

Snow showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday at South Lake Tahoe, where highs should warm up to about 50 degrees by Saturday, according to the NWS.

️ UPDATE: The Winter Weather Advisory has been extended to include the crest of the northern #SierraNevada. Snow showers are expected to increase late tonight and Thursday and may impact travel over the higher passes by Thursday evening. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/oC3GvDmIsD — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 19, 2021 In addition to snow shower chances in the mountains tomorrow, can't rule out the slight chance of a thunderstorm (or thundersnow at certain elevations). ️️️



If you have hiking, camping, outdoor plans in the mountains, be weather-aware: when thunder roars, go indoors! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/KpxEBM8ZQW — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 19, 2021