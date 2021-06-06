Sacramento, Northern California to see cooling trend this week, weather service says

Northern California will see cooler weather in the week ahead, dipping back down into the 70s in the Sacramento area after a stretch of hot temperatures.

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office predicts relatively cool below normal temperatures across Northern California through Friday.

Officials at the weather service say that Sunday’s forecast daily high temperatures across the region were the first since May 28 to predict temperatures below 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The highest expected temperatures Sunday were in Sacramento and Chico, both at 93 degrees.

By Wednesday, those temperatures should drop significantly before a slight increase by Friday.

Sacramento on Monday is forecast to see 83-degree weather. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be 76 and 75 degrees, respectively. Thursday and Friday will be up a few degrees, at 79 and 80 degrees.

Placerville could drop to 69 degrees by Wednesday and rise to 75 on Friday. Stockton is expected to hit 74 degrees Wednesday and 80 degrees by Friday.

That cooling trend should be consistent across Northern California, according to the weather service.

“Additional cooling is forecast through Tuesday and Wednesday with below normal temperatures likely region-wide,” NWS meteorologists wrote in a Sunday forecast discussion. “Highs should remain cooler than normal through the weekend.”