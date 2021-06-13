Triple digits expected with this week’s excessive heat watch for Northern California Valley

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Northern California due to expected triple-digit heat across the Sacramento Valley this week.

The weather service’s Sacramento office predicts daily high temperatures ranging from 100 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit starting at noon Thursday until Saturday at 9 p.m. for Northern California’s Valley and foothills communities. The excessive heat watch stretches from Shasta County in the north to Merced County in the south.

Overnight lows won’t offer too much relief, either. Lows could range from the low 80s to the upper 60s, according to forecasters.

Weather service officials say that strenuous outdoor activities should be avoided during hot hours and reminds residents impacted by the heat to drink extra water and stay indoors.

Before the heatwave begins, Northern Californians can expect moderately warm temperatures.

“Near average temperatures through early this week,” NWS meteorologists wrote in a Sunday forecast discussion. “Hot conditions with moderate to very high heat risk develop mid to late week.”

The weather service added that the hottest temperatures are likely to come Thursday and Friday, potentially bringing record-breaking heat to the region.

Cal Fire noted that as temperatures increase throughout Northern California, the risk of wildfire starts is always a possibility.

As temperatures increase, do your part to prevent wildfires! Never drive your vehicle onto dry grass or brush. A hot exhaust pipe can start fires that you won’t even see – until it’s too late! Learn more tips for preventing wildfires at https://t.co/AU499h7Boe #OneLessSpark pic.twitter.com/2UWKZXkEGm — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 13, 2021