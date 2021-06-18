Thursday’s 110-degree heat in Sacramento blasted past a record set in the 1970s

Downtown Sacramento’s scorching hot Thursday obliterated a record that had stood for 45 years.

The 110-degree reading blew past the city’s previous high mark of 102 degrees on June 17, set in 1976, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday was just 2 degrees shy of Sacramento’s hottest June day of all time.

The record-breaking heat continues: the weather service as of Friday morning predicted the capital could hit 109 degrees by the afternoon, which would cruise past the daily record of 106 degrees, set in 2017.

Sacramento is expected to hit 105 degrees Saturday and 99 on Sunday before the heat wave breaks, dropping to around 90 by Monday, according to the weather service.

Sacramento this time of June typically averages highs just shy of 90 degrees.

Temperatures well above 100 degrees can be dangerous to all populations. Residents are urged to avoid extended periods outdoors and to stay hydrated.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the heat wave.

Dangerous heat today as shown by the heat risk map below. Temperatures this high rarely occur during the summer and can cause heat risk to the general population. Drink plenty of water, seek AC and avoid outdoor activities. #CAwx #CAHeat pic.twitter.com/aUCzwWDoqs — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 18, 2021 **Update** Sacramento (City) topped out at 110 degrees this afternoon. Previous record high for Downtown Sacramento on this date was 102 in 1976. #cawx #caheat — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 18, 2021