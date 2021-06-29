Hot dogs: Watch labs really enjoy swimming pool in California heat wave

Two Labrador retrievers in California cooled off with belly-flops and paddling on Sunday, June 27, as a “dangerous and record-breaking” heat wave affected parts of the West Coast, the National Weather Service reported.

Video shared on Instagram shows canine brothers Nelson and Wallace splashing around their Oceanside pool.

Another stretch of hot weather lies ahead for Northern California, peaking this weekend with triple-digit heat near Sacramento. An excessive heat warning is in place farther north in the Sacramento Valley, cautioning that temperatures that could approach 115 in some areas.