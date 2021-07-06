See how Northern California will heat up into the red zone in this video

Significant heat will be returning to Northern California later this week and through the weekend.

Highs will return to the triple digits for much of the area by Friday, July 9, 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

A video graphic posted by NWS Sacramento illustrates just how hot things will get (see above).

The lows will at least drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Some spots could reach 110 degrees Thursday to Monday. The higher elevations, such as around Lake Tahoe, will cook in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Fire conditions will be higher than normal and the power grid may get stressed.