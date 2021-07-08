Weather News
Where cooling centers will be open in the Sacramento area during weekend heat wave
With hot temperatures expected during the weekend’s heat wave, local officials are opening cooling centers across the capital region to help residents seek refuge. Here’s a list of the centers that will be open, with days and times noted:
- Midtown Sacramento: Hart Senior Center, 915 27th St., noon to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday
- Midtown Sacramento: Department of Human Assistance, 1725 28th St., 2 to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday
- North Sacramento: Hagginwood Community Center, 3271 Marysville Blvd., noon to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday
- North Sacramento:
Department of Human Assistance,3960 Research Drive, 2 to 8 p.m., Friday through Monday; accepts pets
- South Sacramento: Capitol City Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 6701 Lemon Hill Ave., 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursday through Monday
- Meadowview: Department of Human Assistance, 2450 Florin Road, 2 to 8 p.m., Friday through Monday; accepts pets
- Arden Arcade: Department of Human Assistance, 2700 Fulton Ave., 2 to 8 p.m., Friday through Monday; accepts pets
- North Highlands: Department of Human Assistance, 5747 Watt Ave, 2 to 8 p.m., Friday through Monday; accepts pets
- Citrus Heights: Community Center, 6300 Fountain Square Drive, noon-7 p.m., Thursday through Monday; accepts service animals only
- Elk Grove: Animal Shelter, 9150 Union Park Way, noon to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday; accepts pets
- Rancho Cordova: City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Drive, 2 to 8 p.m., Friday through Sunday; accepts service animals only
- Folsom: Library, 411 Stafford St., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, accepts pets
- Galt: Chabolla Community Center, 600 Chabolla Ave., noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday; accepts service animals only
Air conditioning, seating, water, restrooms and Wi-Fi will be available at most locations.
Sacramento city officials said the Office of Emergency Management will be working with the Department of Community Response, city park rangers and community partners to hand out water to people in need. The city’s Safe Ground sites, for example, will be used as water-distribution locations.
Cooling centers will follow the guidelines set out by the California Department of Public Health because of the COVID-19 pandemic and masks will be required, officials said.
Updated information on Sacramento County’s plans are available at 211sacramento.org.
Comments