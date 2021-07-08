Where cooling centers will be open in the Sacramento area during weekend heat wave

Note: The Sacramento Bee has lifted the paywall on this critical public service information. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

With hot temperatures expected during the weekend’s heat wave, local officials are opening cooling centers across the capital region to help residents seek refuge. Here’s a list of the centers that will be open, with days and times noted:

Air conditioning, seating, water, restrooms and Wi-Fi will be available at most locations.

Sacramento city officials said the Office of Emergency Management will be working with the Department of Community Response, city park rangers and community partners to hand out water to people in need. The city’s Safe Ground sites, for example, will be used as water-distribution locations.

Cooling centers will follow the guidelines set out by the California Department of Public Health because of the COVID-19 pandemic and masks will be required, officials said.

Updated information on Sacramento County’s plans are available at 211sacramento.org.