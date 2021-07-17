Red flag warning to take effect as dry lightning storms head over Northern California

A red flag warning was issued this weekend for the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada as dry lightning storms are expected across Northern California.

The warning, issued by the National Weather Service, will go into effect between 11 a.m. Sunday and 6 p.m. Monday and covers the eastern Sierra from the Oregon state line down into Central California. South Lake Tahoe and Reno are both included in the red flag warning.

The red flag warning was prompted by expected lightning strikes in Northern California, which will have little to no rain accompanying them amid already dry conditions.

“Lightning is likely to have an impact on wildland fire starts,” weather officials said in the warning. “Any fires that develop from lightning will likely spread rapidly.”

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada due to heightened fire risk. National Weather Service

The Sacramento Valley is also under a fire weather watch starting Sunday at 2 p.m. through Monday at 5 p.m.

“Given critically dry fuels, any lightning strikes may result in high probability of ignition,” weather service officials said in the fire weather watch. “Rapid spread of fire possible depending on terrain and local wind conditions.”

Several wildfires are already burning in Northern California, including many sparked by lightning.