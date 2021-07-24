Northern California to see a few cooler days to start week. Then it’s back to triple digits

Northern California is expected to cool off a bit this coming week, if only briefly, before temperatures heat back up into triple digits.

The National Weather Service’s Sacramento office predicts a dip in temperatures early next week. Monday and Tuesday in Sacramento could see highs near 90 degrees, down from an expected 100 on Saturday.

Monday’s high is expected to be about normal for this time of year, while Tuesday’s could be below normal, according to the weather service.

North of Sacramento, temperatures will remain higher. Redding will drop from an expected 109 degrees Saturday to about 95 on Tuesday.

After the welcome respite, Northern California temperatures will rebound into triple digits again. By Wednesday, Sacramento is expected to top 100 degrees and Redding will be closer to 105. And the weather service says that the region shouldn’t get its hopes up for more cooling in the near future.

“Little change expected for the second half of next week into next weekend,” meteorologists wrote in a forecast discussion.

Next week the region also could see the potential for thunderstorms in the foothills and mountains, bringing a possibility of new fire starts even as several large wildfires continue to burn. The storms are expected to bring some rain, although accompanying winds could whip up sparked vegetation.

“The main impacts with any thunderstorm would be gusty winds, brief heavy showers, and lightning,” weather service officials wrote.

Thunderstorms are possible throughout the week, although a fire weather watch affecting the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada is only in effect from late Sunday through Monday evening.