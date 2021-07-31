Thunderstorms, flash floods possible in Sierra Nevada and near Northern California wildfire

Northern California could see thunderstorms and heavy rainfall along the eastern Sierra Nevada this weekend, with a potential to cause flash flooding.

The National Weather Service’s Reno office issued a flash flood watch, covering large swaths of western Nevada, as well as parts of the eastern slope of the Sierra Nevada in California.

The eastern slope is included as far north as Nevada County and south into Central California.

South Lake Tahoe, Markleeville and Reno are all included in the flash flood watch, as well as burn scars and active wildfire zones.

The Tamarack Fire, burning in Alpine County and into Nevada’s Douglas County, is also included in the flash flood watch, which could pose a risk in the area, according to meteorologists. The fire has burned 68,696 acres, although firefighters have improved containment to 79%.

As thunderstorms generate “intense rainfall rates” Saturday afternoon and into the evening, charred areas could be especially hazardous.

“Burn scars, steep terrain, and small creeks are at greatest risk for flash flooding,” the weather service wrote in its watch. “Debris flows, rock slides, ponding of water on roads, and rapid rises on small creeks are possible if heavy rainfall occurs today.”

The Reno office also said that the 2020 Numbers Fire burn scar, near Gardnerville in Nevada, is included in the watch, and is another potential flash flood hazard.

The weather service’s Sacramento office predicts thunderstorms through the weekend all along the eastern edge of the state, plus along the northern state line.

The Sacramento Valley is expected to stay hot and dry this weekend, although the Sacramento office said that temperatures will drop somewhat, returning to near normal levels by Sunday. Saturday’s high is expected to hit 97 degrees, while Redding will reach 104. South Lake Tahoe’s daily high should be around 81.

“Overall generalization for mid/late next week has temperatures within about 5 deg F of normal with occasional breezy conditions around the Delta,” the weather service wrote in a forecast discussion.

Sacramento should stay within the 90s through Friday, according to a seven-day forecast.