Starting hot and getting hotter: Here’s the Sacramento region Labor Day weekend forecast

The Sacramento region is starting off the holiday weekend hot and it’s only going to get hotter through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Labor Day highs are expected to reach the triple digits with plenty of sunshine in Sacramento. Here’s a look at forecasts around the region.

Sacramento

Sacramento is starting off Friday morning around 54 degrees and is expected to reach a high around 90 with some light winds starting in the afternoon, according to NWS. Each day becomes progressively hotter: Saturday should see a high of 97, Sunday will reach 99, and Labor Day is expected to be a sunny and hot 102 degrees. Low temperatures throughout the weekend hover in the low-60s. Air quality starts Friday in the moderate range, but will likely reach the level unhealthy for sensitive groups throughout the weekend, according to AirNow.

Auburn

While Auburn follows the same rising trend, it won’t get quite as hot. Friday is expected to reach the mid-80s, and Saturday will hit 92 degrees. Sunday and Monday temperatures are expected to peak in the high-90s. Skies will be mostly clear and sunny. Low temperatures across the weekend range from 61 to 71. AirNow shows Friday morning air quality in the good range, but like Sacramento, Auburn is also expected to see readings in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range throughout the holiday weekend.

Davis

Friday morning in Davis is starting in the low-50s and is forecast to rise to 88 degrees. Saturday will see low temperatures in the upper-50s and highs in the upper-90s. Labor Day is expected to reach a high of close to 100. Davis starts Friday with moderate air quality readings; air quality is expected to stay in that range through Monday.

Placerville

Placerville will also see hotter temperatures throughout the weekend, but it won’t break the 100 degree mark. Friday starts around 50 and will rise to 85 degrees. Saturday and Sunday will see low temperatures in the low to mid-60s and highs in the low to mid-90s. Expect to see some haze both Friday night and Saturday morning. Labor Day is expected to reach a high of 98 before falling to 72 in the evening. Air quality in Placerville is expected to be poor all weekend, similar to many cities in the region closer to the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County. Air quality readings are expected to stay in the very unhealthy range throughout the weekend.

