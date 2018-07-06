Planning a weekend road trip? Heat and fires throughout California might make it tough

If you've decided to take a last-minute, post-Fourth of July trip to Southern California for the weekend and forgot to check the weather forecast, you may want to reconsider your options.
Then again, maybe the lines at Disneyland will be shorter than usual Friday, where a high of 111 degrees is predicted for Anaheim.
Extreme temperatures, some even hotter than that, have been forecast for the next few days in the Los Angeles area. Conditions have led the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for Southwestern California on Friday, when the hottest weather is expected.
When it comes to deciding whether or not to brave the heat in Los Angeles, NWS meteorologist Keily Delerme said people "definitely shouldn't."
As of Friday afternoon, several cities in the L.A. area have already shattered record-breaking highs, Delerme said.
Burbank, for instance, tied its all-time record of 113 degrees as of about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to the NWS.
But the area isn't just experiencing high heat readings.
There are also many places that where humidity rates have dropped below 10 percent, Delerme said, with some areas dropping as low as 2 percent.
"It can be life-threatening, especially with those high temperatures and dry conditions," Delerme said, adding that people should avoid being outside between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and under no circumstances should pets or kids be left in a vehicle at any point in time.
If you do decide to go out in that kind of heat, Delerme said it's important to bring water and wear clothes with light material and colors.
Friday is set to be the hottest day, Delerme said. While the temperatures will still be in the 100s, Saturday will start to see a cool down, with Sunday seeing a significant drop.
Even the idyllic climate of San Diego could not escape the trend of soaring temperatures in the southern part of the state.
Areas in or near San Diego are experiencing temperatures of up to 10 to 20 degrees higher than expected for this time of year for many areas in the region, with highs of up to 116 degrees in the Inland Empire and 117 degrees near Palm Springs, according to Philip Gonsalves, a meteorologist with the NWS in San Diego.
Humidity in most areas has dropped to under 20 percent, said Gonsalves, with a small percentage of areas even dropping to 5 percent humidity.
"That's bone-dry even in the desert," Gonsalves said.
But if you're looking to escape Northern California for the weekend, also be cautious if you're heading north toward Oregon.
Wildfires in several areas north of the Sacramento region — including the Pawnee and County fires — have raged in recent weeks, burning more than 100,000 acres total among Yolo, Napa and Lake counties before containment efforts made solid progress on the Fourth of July.
The most recent major blaze sparked near the Oregon-California border — an 8,000-plus-acre wildfire that has killed at least one person, temporarily closed part of Interstate 5 and prompted Gov. Jerry Brown to order a state of emergency on Thursday.
A Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of Northern California for the rest Friday, due to conditions that exacerbate wildfires, Cal Fire tweeted early in the afternoon.
Anyone planning on traveling to or through that part of the state should pay close attention to CHP road closures and Cal Fire updates to make sure the area they will be visiting is experiencing safe conditions.
