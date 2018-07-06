Why was suddenly Sacramento cloudy this morning? Blame Fabio, weather experts say

Residents in the Sacramento region woke up to a weird, if not downright odd, sight Friday morning: cloud cover on a hot July day. But it won't last long, so people who enjoy the overcast should get out there and enjoy it while they can.
While temperatures around Los Angeles and across the globe are hitting record highs, the Sacramento area is getting a one-day reprieve from its normal hot and dry weather due to the remnants of a dissipating tropical storm system off the coast of Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.
Hurricane Fabio was active off the coast just west of Baja from Monday to Wednesday, said Bill Rasch, a NWS meteorologist. While it was considered a weak storm system, Rasch said leftover clouds from Fabio have traveled north, keeping temperatures cooler in the Sacramento area and increasing humidity levels by 10 to 15 percent.
Cloud cover will stretch across the region from Sacramento to Redding on Friday, Rasch said, adding that clouds will be hanging around Sacramento for most of the day.
"There have been a couple reports of sprinkles here and there," Rasch said, but added that is as drastic as the weather will probably get in the region.
Rasch did note that the lower temperatures and higher humidity can also be helpful for fighting fires.
California is smack in the middle of fire season, and recent weather conditions have fueled blazes across the northern part of the state.
As of Friday morning, the County Fire burning in Yolo and Napa counties has ravaged more than 88,000 acres, while the Klamathon Fire in Siskiyou County has burned 8,000 and caused one fatality.
The tropical weather push we are seeing in the area has helped the County Fire by bringing up field moisture, said Cal Fire spokeswoman Heather Williams. But she said that can change in a few hours.
It’s also a microclimate, Williams said, adding that it's just a small section of the state seeing this type of abnormal summer weather.
Siskiyou County is currently experiencing a Red Flag Warning and temperatures in southern California are set to soar into the triple digits Friday, William said, adding that fire activity in southern California is also starting to pick up.
Sacramento is set to return to normal humidity and temperature levels by the afternoon.
There will be a slow decrease in cloud cover throughout the day, with the sky being cleared out by this evening, Rasch said.
