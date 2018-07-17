Northern California heat wave brings triple-digit swelter back to Sacramento

Triple-digit temperatures are returning to the Sacramento area Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, but it’ll be hotter elsewhere in Northern California.

The National Weather Service warned that the northern Sacramento Valley will get the worst of it this week, with temperatures approaching 110 in Chico and reaching as high as 112 near Redding. The NWS also issued an excessive heat warning Monday, effective for the following two days.

Elsewhere in Northern California, smoke from the Ferguson Fire was blowing primarily eastward, from the Yosemite area into Nevada, as seen in satellite images. Smoky and hazy conditions will continue in affected areas this week.

AccuWeather meteorologist Ken Clark reported that conditions near the Ferguson Fire will be dry through Wednesday and that winds are not expected to be a major factor.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The NWS heat warnings come with advisories to stay hydrated, to limit outdoor activity and to check on the elderly and pets.

Temperatures in Sacramento will cool slightly, to the high 90s, for the rest of the week, forecasts show.

Additionally, the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District on Twitter has denoted air quality indices in the low 100s so far this week, meaning the air in the region is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.