Weather to warm up, haze to return as Delta breeze departs. When will heat retreat again?

Temperatures are expected to rise through the rest of the week and into the weekend for Sacramento, the foothills and Lake Tahoe area, but cooler conditions could return next week, according to the National Weather Service.
The Delta breeze has brought some relief from the heat, with a high of 89 degrees expected for Sacramento on Wednesday, National Weather Service meteorologist Eric Kurth said. A high of 93 can be expected on Thursday and 97 on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will reach 98 degrees as the Delta breeze weakens, he said.
The Delta breeze is also to thank for the recent improvement in smoke and haze, Kurth said – but those conditions will likely return by the weekend, especially in areas closer to active wildfires.
Highs around 88 degrees can be expected in the Sierra foothills Wednesday, 89 on Thursday and 90 on Friday. The forecast predicts highs reaching 93 degrees over the weekend, NWS said.
The Lake Tahoe area will be slightly cooler. Thursday’s high will be 85 degrees, with a high of 84 to follow on Friday. The weekend will continue to warm with highs of 86 degrees on Saturday and 88 on Sunday.
Some thundershowers are expected south of Lake Tahoe this weekend. However, conditions will generally grow warmer and drier through Sunday for the Sacramento region, Kurth said.
After the weekend, the capital area may see another retreat from the heat. “Looking ahead there is a sign that well have another system that will bring a little bit of cooling next week,” Kurth said.
