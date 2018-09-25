Welcome to fall: Low-pressure system will give Sacramento a 15-degree weekend cooldown

It might finally be time for Sacramentans to start searching for those raincoats buried deep in their closets.

Sprinkles may be coming soon as the calendar has officially turned over to fall. Sunday marked the last evening with a sunset of 7 p.m. or later in Sacramento until March, according to National Weather Service Sacramento.

Summer heat, with high temperatures in the mid-90s for Sacramento and as hot as 100 in other Northern California cities like Redding, will continue through midweek, forecasts show.

But a cooldown is right around the corner. A low-pressure system inbound from the Pacific Ocean is expected to carry a dry track into the Pacific Northwest and a wetter track into Northern California, primarily along the state’s north coast, NWS forecasts show.

The result for Sacramento will be a big drop in highs - from 95 on Wednesday and Thursday to 84 on Friday, then high 70s for the weekend, AccuWeather forecasts show.

NWS meteorologist Mike Kochasic said temperatures in the city will drop from about 10 degrees above average for this time of year to 5-10 degrees below average within a couple of days.

“If people are heading to the mountains this weekend, double-check the forecast,” Kochasic said. “They might have a little bit of light rain on their hands to deal with, and that might spoil a few outdoor plans.”

The Weather Channel and AccuWeather forecasts show a 50-80 percent chance of evening showers in Sacramento for Monday, the first day of October, but any rainfall is predicted to be very light.

“For the valley, it should stay dry for now,” Kochasic said. “It wouldn’t be unheard of to maybe see a few sprinkles, mainly in the north valley.”

Average temperatures in Sacramento for late September range from 85 to 87 degrees, according to Intellicast. The average precipitation for the month is about 0.37 inches.

Sacramento hasn’t seen rain since May, and it rained just two days that month, weather records show. The last rainy day in Sacramento was May 25 (0.18 inches).

“It’s getting to that time of year where it’s time to check the forecast again,” Kochasic said.