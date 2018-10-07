Northern California red flag warning to last into Monday

Cal Fire issued a red flag warning for Sacramento and other Northern California counties on Saturday until Monday morning, citing high winds and low humidity as factors that could cause wildfires.
Cal Fire asked that residents in affected areas use extreme caution when outdoors.
The affected regions can expect north winds of 15-30 mph, with the strongest winds occurring on Sunday, and daytime humidity as low as 15 percent, according to the National Weather Service.
Cal Fire recommends exercising extreme caution when operating gas-powered equipment, making campfires, or putting out cigarettes.
