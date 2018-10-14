Red Flag Warning issued for Northern California as winds reach 50 mph

Cal Fire issued a Red Flag Warning on Saturday for much of Northern California and parts of Southern California due to high winds, lasting through Tuesday for many affected areas.

The Sacramento Valley can expect increased risk of fire through Tuesday night, with winds reaching maximum speeds of 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Eureka and surrounding northwestern areas can expect strong easterly winds between 35 and 45 mph through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties may see humidity as low as 5 percent and strong Santa Ana winds with gusts as fast as 60 mph through Tuesday night.

Cal Fire asks that extreme caution be taken while outdoors while the Red Flag Warning is in effect.



