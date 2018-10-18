This is what our winter weather will bring, according to NOAA outlook

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its 2018-2019 winter outlook and this is what to expect in Northern California and beyond.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service