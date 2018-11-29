Flooding in Butte County forces evacuations, hour-long closure of Highway 99

Flooding from heavy rain in Butte County on Thursday forced an hour-long closure of a stretch of Highway 99 and the evacuation of some residents, officials said.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations on Honey Run Road from the 200 block to Skyway, including Horse Run Lane. Honey Run Road is located alongside Butte Creek.
All lanes of Highway 99 in both directions were closed just after 1 p.m. between Neal Road and Estates Drive, according to Caltrans. The agency announced Highway 99 was reopened as of 2 p.m. .
Caltrans spokeswoman Deanna Shoopman said the flooding is due to torrential downpours in the area and is not related to mudslides or debris flows from the Camp Fire.
First responders at the closure estimated anywhere from 12 to 18 inches of flooding, Shoopman said.
Inspectors were on site searching for a potentially clogged drain on the highway, Shoopman said.
Comments