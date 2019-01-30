Your weekend plans may go bust as another weekend storm descends on Northern California

It may be another tough weekend for that Tahoe getaway, thanks to three storms aimed squarely at Northern California.

After more than a week of warmer-than-normal weather, the latest National Weather Service forecast says the first storm is expected to deliver slight chances for rain Wednesday and Thursday evening. High temperatures in Sacramento will range from the high 50s to low 60s.





In the second weather system, expected to be the strongest, rain will return to Sacramento just in time for the weekend, bringing with it moderate snowfall at low elevations in the Sierra, NWS satellite images show.

Major travel impacts are expected all the way through Monday, when the third storm comes through. Breezy conditions are also expected Saturday in the mountains.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

NWS expects between 1 and 2 inches of rain in Sacramento in that three-day stretch, and 3 to 4 inches in Grass Valley.

Although NWS and Caltrans discourage travel through the mountains unless necessary, Thursday will be the best day to make the trip, with light rain and snow in the early morning before clearing up. Big delays and chain controls are expected for travelers.

Drivers heading to the mountains are strongly encouraged to carry emergency supplies and chains in their vehicle.

Even the weekend’s heavy Sierra storm may seem warm when compared to the current arctic blast elsewhere in the country, which is bringing record low temperatures and wind chills to the east, especially in the Upper Midwest. Some parts of the U.S. have observed wind chill temperatures as low as minus 60.



