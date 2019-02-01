Storm will blanket Sierra with feet of snow. Rain, heavy wind headed to Sacramento

If you want to get to the mountains for the weekend, now’s the time to hit the road.

The latest Northern California weather forecasts predict a major winter storm in the mountains Friday through Monday due to a strong cold front, with rain and gusty winds hitting Sacramento by Friday evening.

National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning starting 4 p.m. Friday, highly discouraging travel through the Sierra as snow levels will drop as low as 3,500 feet over the weekend and as low as 1,000 feet on Monday.

NWS says about 3 to 5 feet is expected across the Sierra, with up to 10 feet possible locally. The winter warning also says “near white out conditions” could affect some areas.

In Sacramento and the valley, moderate rain will begin Friday night, with light to moderate showers continuing Saturday through Monday. Precipitation forecasts call for 1 to 2 inches by Sunday night in Sacramento.

A NWS wind advisory will be in place for Sacramento from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, with winds between 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. NWS warns the wind will create difficult driving conditions, potentially downing tree branches and creating power outages.

The Sacramento Valley could also see thunderstorms.

High temperatures in Sacramento will remain in the upper 50s through the weekend, cooling down to a high of 51 on Monday with a low of 37 on Monday night. Showers will continue through about Tuesday, the most recent forecasts say.

Caltrans also discourages mountain travel, noting chain controls are anticipated.